Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.62.

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Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.68. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 4.30%.The company had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 98.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

Further Reading

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