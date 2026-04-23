Newmark Group (NMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Newmark Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $742.1260 million for the quarter. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Newmark Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Newmark Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Newmark Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.80.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 4,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2,161.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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