Newmark Group (NMRK) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $854.7240 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 26.23%. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Newmark Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Newmark Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Newmark Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 98.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2,161.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Newmark Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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