Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83, FiscalAI reports. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.00. 8,798,501 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,159,516. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Newmont's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont's payout ratio is 16.28%.

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on Newmont from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmont from $122.30 to $123.20 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Newmont to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $339,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,911,033.15. This represents a 51.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Newmont by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 575 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here