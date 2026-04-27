Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at TD

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the basic materials company's stock. TD's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on Newmont from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Newmont from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.91.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Trading Down 3.5%

NEM traded down $4.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,172,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. Newmont has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $339,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,303.35. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,281 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,973,539,000 after buying an additional 5,643,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $873,011,000 after buying an additional 4,588,018 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $739,117,000 after buying an additional 3,345,543 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 172.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $362,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,044 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here