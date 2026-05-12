News (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in News stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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News Trading Down 0.4%

NWS opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.89. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 12.92%. Analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in News by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 7.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in News by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in News by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of News from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of News from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on NWS

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

News Company Profile

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWS is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company's operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

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