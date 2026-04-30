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News (NWS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • News (NASDAQ: NWS) will report Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET, with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.14 and revenue of about $2.118 billion.
  • In its last quarter (reported Feb. 5) News beat expectations with $0.40 EPS (vs. $0.25 expected) and $2.31 billion in revenue, and analysts project roughly $1.00 EPS for both the current and next fiscal years.
  • NWS stock opened at $30.25 with a market cap of $16.8 billion and a P/E of 14.9; the company paid a $0.10 dividend on April 8 (record date March 11), and the consensus analyst rating has shifted to Hold after recent downgrades.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of News.

News (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $2.1178 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

News (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

News Trading Up 0.4%

NWS stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.90. News has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 73.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. News's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NWS. Weiss Ratings downgraded News from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded News from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on NWS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWS is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company's operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for News (NASDAQ:NWS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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