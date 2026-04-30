NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 204,072 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.51%.NewtekOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.400-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. NewtekOne's payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewtekOne from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEWT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc NASDAQ: NEWT is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financial and business services to small and medium‐sized enterprises across the United States. Operating under the trade name The Newtek Small Business Finance, the company offers a diversified array of lending solutions designed to meet the working capital, equipment acquisition and growth needs of its clients.

The company's core lending offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

Further Reading

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