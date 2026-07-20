NewtekOne (NEWT) to Post Earnings on Monday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $76.35 million for the quarter. NewtekOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.400-2.800 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43. NewtekOne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.77 million. On average, analysts expect NewtekOne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NewtekOne Price Performance

NEWT stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NewtekOne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,176,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,723,947.94. The trade was a 0.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $288,496. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of NewtekOne to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEWT

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc NASDAQ: NEWT is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financial and business services to small and medium‐sized enterprises across the United States. Operating under the trade name The Newtek Small Business Finance, the company offers a diversified array of lending solutions designed to meet the working capital, equipment acquisition and growth needs of its clients.

The company's core lending offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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