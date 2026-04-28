NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.02, Zacks reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.570-2.570 EPS.

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NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 2.0%

NXRT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $685.43 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust's payout ratio is currently -166.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Wall Street Zen cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $742,419.24. This represents a 7.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 331,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,074,609.58. This represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $223,777 in the last 90 days. 16.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,281 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 44,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 132,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company's stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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