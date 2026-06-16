Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Lindsey Knapp Sells 93 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) EVP Lindsey Knapp sold 93 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $15,885.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,773.12. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Lindsey Knapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Lindsey Knapp sold 290 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $53,438.30.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Lindsey Knapp sold 92 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $17,233.44.

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Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $172.11. 347,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,549. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $254.30.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Nexstar Media Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,152,000. QVT Financial LP grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 155,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 310,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,612 shares of the company's stock worth $93,795,000 after purchasing an additional 294,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,027 shares of the company's stock worth $73,960,000 after purchasing an additional 228,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,474,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Nexstar Media Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexstar Media Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Nexstar Media Group Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Positive Sentiment: Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Locked On Podcast Network Approaches One Billion Listens, Views and Social Engagements

Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Over the past six months, insiders have sold NXST shares repeatedly with no reported open-market purchases, which can raise caution among investors even though the transactions appear compensation-related. Insider buying and selling alert

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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