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NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
NEXT logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus: "Hold" — Eight analysts cover NEXT with five "hold" and three "buy" ratings, and the average 12‑month price target is £140.98.
  • Share price and valuation — Shares opened at £132.25 (50‑day MA £129.51, 200‑day MA £133.82), market cap about £15.16bn, P/E 17.74 and 1‑year range £112–£146.40.
  • Recent results and profitability — Latest quarterly EPS was GBX 760.10, with a return on equity of 52.86% and a net margin of 12.87%.
  • Five stocks we like better than NEXT.

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £140.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXT. Citigroup lowered their target price on NEXT from £135.42 to £132 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a £152 target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a £140 target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEXT

NEXT Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NXT opened at £132.25 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is £129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is £133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. NEXT has a 1-year low of £112 and a 1-year high of £146.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.79.

NEXT (LON:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 760.10 earnings per share for the quarter. NEXT had a return on equity of 52.86% and a net margin of 12.87%. Analysts expect that NEXT will post 660.7526882 earnings per share for the current year.

NEXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers. NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company's main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NEXT (LON:NXT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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