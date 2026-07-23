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NextDecade (NEXT) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
NextDecade logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NextDecade is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, with analysts forecasting a loss of $0.6468 per share.
  • The company’s last quarter came in better than expected, posting ($0.51) EPS versus estimates of ($0.66). Analysts currently expect full-year losses, with consensus at about -$2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Wall Street’s view on NEXT is mixed, with an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.10. Recent analyst targets range from $8.00 to $11.00, while the stock recently traded around $7.64.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect NextDecade to announce earnings of ($0.6468) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect NextDecade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextDecade Price Performance

NEXT stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.51. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEXT shares. Citigroup began coverage on NextDecade in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextDecade in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NextDecade from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextDecade currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEXT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,020 shares of the company's stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,444 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,201 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 22,782.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company's stock.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corporation is a Houston‐based liquefied natural gas (LNG) and decarbonization company focused on the development, engineering, construction and operation of large‐scale LNG export facilities. The company's core mission is to deliver cleaner energy solutions to global customers while integrating carbon capture and sequestration technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. NextDecade's projects are designed to leverage abundant U.S. natural gas supplies to meet growing worldwide demand for low‐carbon fuel.

NextDecade's flagship project, Rio Grande LNG, is located at the Port of Brownsville in southern Texas.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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