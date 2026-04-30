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Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Down 0.6% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Nextdoor logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nextdoor shares fell 0.6% to $1.59 on Thursday with volume down 39% to 1.25M; the stock trades near its 50‑day MA ($1.54) but below its 200‑day MA ($1.79), with a market cap of $608.3M and a negative P/E of -6.63.
  • Multiple large funds boosted or initiated positions in the quarter—Amova Asset Management and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust each raised stakes by about 25%, and several firms (Plustick, Potrero, Arrowstreet) opened new positions—leaving roughly 35.66% of the stock held by institutional investors.
  • Nextdoor operates a hyperlocal social networking platform that generates revenue primarily from advertising and paid business services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nextdoor.

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND - Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.59. 1,250,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,049,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Nextdoor Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 25.4% in the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,660,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,415,000 after buying an additional 2,768,087 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,660,830 shares of the company's stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 2,700,769 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,888,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,823,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,160,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor, Inc NYSE: KIND operates a hyperlocal social networking platform that enables neighbors to connect, share information and foster community engagement. Through its website and mobile applications, Nextdoor offers features such as neighborhood newsfeeds, classified listings, recommendations, event planning tools and safety alerts. The company’s platform is designed to bridge the gap between digital communication and real-world community building by facilitating dialogue on topics ranging from local services and business referrals to public safety and community events.

Nextdoor generates revenue primarily through advertising and paid business services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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