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NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
NextEnergy Solar Fund logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) slipped below its 50-day moving average (GBX 47.06), trading as low as GBX 45.60 and last at GBX 47.70 on a volume of 1,522,302 shares.
  • The fund's market capitalization is £275.42m versus an unaudited gross asset value of £1,071m as of 31 Dec 2024, implying a steep discount to NAV.
  • NextEnergy is a FTSE 250 specialist in utility-scale solar and energy storage focused on dividend income with largely inflation-linked cash flows; reported metrics include a negative P/E (-47.41) and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86.
  • Interested in NextEnergy Solar Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.06 and traded as low as GBX 45.60. NextEnergy Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 47.70, with a volume of 1,522,302 shares trading hands.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £275.42 million, a P/E ratio of -47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 13.96.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent. NextEnergy Solar Fund's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets. The majority of NESF's long-term cash flows are inflation-linked via UK government subsidies. As at 31 December 2024, the Company had an unaudited gross asset value of £1,071m.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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