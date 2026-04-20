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NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Down 3.2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
NextEnergy Solar Fund logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 3.2% on Monday to GBX 44.35 (intraday low GBX 44.25) on volume of about 3.06 million shares, and are trading below their 50-day (GBX 48.02) and 200-day (GBX 51.82) moving averages.
  • NextEnergy Solar Fund is a FTSE 250 specialist solar and energy storage investment company with an unaudited gross asset value of £1,071m (as of 31 Dec 2024), aiming to pay regular dividends and receiving the majority of long-term cash flows from inflation-linked UK government subsidies.
  • The fund has a market cap of £255.1m, a negative P/E (-43.91), moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 38.86), strong liquidity (current ratio 9.28, quick ratio 13.96) and a low beta (0.46).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF - Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.25 and last traded at GBX 44.35. 3,064,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,043,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.80.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of £255.10 million, a P/E ratio of -43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent. NextEnergy Solar Fund's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets. The majority of NESF's long-term cash flows are inflation-linked via UK government subsidies. As at 31 December 2024, the Company had an unaudited gross asset value of £1,071m.

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