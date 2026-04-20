NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Down 3.2% - What's Next?

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NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Down 3.2%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited ( LON:NESF Get Free Report ) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.25 and last traded at GBX 44.35. 3,064,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,043,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of £255.10 million, a P/E ratio of -43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent. NextEnergy Solar Fund's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets. The majority of NESF's long-term cash flows are inflation-linked via UK government subsidies. As at 31 December 2024, the Company had an unaudited gross asset value of £1,071m.

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