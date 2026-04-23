NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.920-4.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 75.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target up to $93 (from $92) and kept a Hold rating, a modest vote of confidence from a major analyst. Jefferies adjusts NEE price target

Jefferies nudged its price target up to $93 (from $92) and kept a Hold rating, a modest vote of confidence from a major analyst. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo published a bullish forecast for meaningful price appreciation in NEE, supporting investor interest from the buy-side. Wells Fargo Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation

Wells Fargo published a bullish forecast for meaningful price appreciation in NEE, supporting investor interest from the buy-side. Neutral Sentiment: NextEra posted its Q1 2026 financial results on its website — the release is now available for investors to review the detailed top‑line, earnings and segment disclosures. Expect the company’s press release and MD&A to be parsed for cash flow, project updates and rate cases. NextEra Q1 2026 results posted

NextEra posted its Q1 2026 financial results on its website — the release is now available for investors to review the detailed top‑line, earnings and segment disclosures. Expect the company’s press release and MD&A to be parsed for cash flow, project updates and rate cases. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings commentary and previews are circulating (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) — useful for expectations but not new data. Q1 earnings preview

Pre‑earnings commentary and previews are circulating (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) — useful for expectations but not new data. Neutral Sentiment: Legislative developments: the House passed H.R. 4690 (Reliable Federal Infrastructure Act), which would change federal building efficiency standards — a policy shift investors should monitor for longer‑term regulatory impacts on renewables demand and compliance costs. H.R. 4690 bill passed

Legislative developments: the House passed H.R. 4690 (Reliable Federal Infrastructure Act), which would change federal building efficiency standards — a policy shift investors should monitor for longer‑term regulatory impacts on renewables demand and compliance costs. Negative Sentiment: Management updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $3.920–4.02 versus the street at ~$4.01 — the midpoint is slightly below consensus, which is weighing on the stock as investors re‑price near‑term earnings visibility.

Management updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $3.920–4.02 versus the street at ~$4.01 — the midpoint is slightly below consensus, which is weighing on the stock as investors re‑price near‑term earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target by $2, signaling some analyst caution following recent results and guidance. Morgan Stanley lowers price target

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target by $2, signaling some analyst caution following recent results and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes and headlines highlighting “mixed” earnings and execution concerns are circulating, adding short‑term selling pressure. Coverage: mixed earnings reaction

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,147 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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