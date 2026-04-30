NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.86 and last traded at $97.6780, with a volume of 6218349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.17.

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NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Research Partners decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,387,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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