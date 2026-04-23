NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Up 7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 7% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $96.70 and last traded at $96.3290. 17,096,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 9,627,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS.

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NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus set a $92.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,990 shares of company stock worth $16,155,409. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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