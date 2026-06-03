NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 1% - Time to Sell?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.52 and last traded at $84.8020. 11,885,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 10,282,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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