NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Up 7% Following Strong Earnings

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) was up 7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $96.13 and last traded at $96.3060. Approximately 6,723,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 9,481,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS.

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NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — NextEra reported $1.09 adjusted EPS, topping consensus and prior-year EPS, a key catalyst supporting the rally. Article Title

Q1 EPS beat — NextEra reported $1.09 adjusted EPS, topping consensus and prior-year EPS, a key catalyst supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Renewables backlog & guidance confirmation — Company cited a ~33 GW renewables backlog and reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance (3.92–4.02), supporting growth narrative for its regulated and renewables businesses. Article Title

Renewables backlog & guidance confirmation — Company cited a ~33 GW renewables backlog and reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance (3.92–4.02), supporting growth narrative for its regulated and renewables businesses. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — BMO raised its price target to $99 and kept an “outperform” rating, providing direct analyst support for the shares. Article Title

Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — BMO raised its price target to $99 and kept an “outperform” rating, providing direct analyst support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue miss — Q1 revenue was $6.70B versus consensus near $7.43B, a negative on topline execution even as margins stayed solid; investors will watch future revenue drivers. Press Release

Revenue miss — Q1 revenue was $6.70B versus consensus near $7.43B, a negative on topline execution even as margins stayed solid; investors will watch future revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance roughly in line but not a clear beat — FY2026 EPS range (3.92–4.02) sits near street estimates (consensus ~4.01); this reduces upside surprise potential for the rest of the year. Article Title

Guidance roughly in line but not a clear beat — FY2026 EPS range (3.92–4.02) sits near street estimates (consensus ~4.01); this reduces upside surprise potential for the rest of the year. Neutral Sentiment: Company posted Q1 results and slide deck on its site — useful for investors who want details from management and the conference call. Article Title

Company posted Q1 results and slide deck on its site — useful for investors who want details from management and the conference call. Negative Sentiment: Policy/regulatory risk — The House passed H.R.4690 (Reliable Federal Infrastructure Act) which would relax certain federal building energy efficiency standards; if enacted, this could blunt some demand dynamics for clean-energy deployment and is a policy risk to watch. Article Title

Policy/regulatory risk — The House passed H.R.4690 (Reliable Federal Infrastructure Act) which would relax certain federal building energy efficiency standards; if enacted, this could blunt some demand dynamics for clean-energy deployment and is a policy risk to watch. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst downgrades/price-target trims — Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target recently, underscoring differing analyst views and potential volatility from revisions. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,327,000. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,924 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 7.0%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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