NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Up 2.3% - Time to Buy?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.20 and last traded at $85.50. Approximately 14,179,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 12,078,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.6090.

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NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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