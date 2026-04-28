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NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$24.50

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
NFI Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its price target on NFI Group to C$24.50 (from C$22.00) and rates the stock "sector outperform," implying about a 14.75% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst consensus remains positive with an average target of C$22.79 and ratings skewed to buy (two "Strong Buy" and five "Buy"), though individual targets vary widely among firms.
  • NFI is trading around C$21.35 with a market cap of C$2.54 billion, but shows strained fundamentals—negative P/E and net margin, negative ROE, and a high debt-to-equity ratio (~220%)—which increase execution risk despite revenue and recent quarterly EPS of C$0.68.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price objective points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFI. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of NFI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$22.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFI Group

NFI Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NFI Group stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 166,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,664. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$11.36 and a 52-week high of C$21.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.13.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.2814107 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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