NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $170.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. NiCE traded as low as $90.70 and last traded at $90.94, with a volume of 290304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.64.

NICE has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NiCE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 target price on NiCE in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NiCE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NiCE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiCE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiCE during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NiCE in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NiCE by 65.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in NiCE during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiCE Stock Down 4.2%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $768.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $760.94 million. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiCE will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NiCE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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