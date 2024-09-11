Free Trial
→ This Crypto Coin Could 10x FASTER Than Bitcoin (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)

Verint Systems' AI Bots Revolutionize Customer Service Efficiency

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
September 11, 2024
Photo of an AI customer service robot rep with headphones and a computer.

Key Points

  • Verint Systems provides a customer experience platform featuring AI-power bots to automate customer service tasks for clients like Microsoft, Google, and Humana.
  • Verint's AI bots reduce call times, improve agent efficiency, and provide real-time assistance to agents.
  • Despite recent earnings misses, Verint's AI momentum continues to grow, with strong AI bookings and SaaS revenue growth driving future opportunities.
  • Verint Systems saw AI bookings surge 40% YoY in its fiscal second quarter of 2025.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Verint Systems

When you call a customer service line and are greeted with an automated voice system that attempts to confirm your identity and inquire about your issue, you may be engaging with an artificial intelligence (AI) powered customer experience (CX) bot from Verint Systems Inc. NASDAQ: VRNT.

Verint Systems Today

Verint Systems Inc. stock logo
VRNTVRNT 90-day performance
Verint Systems
$26.38
+1.31 (+5.23%)
(As of 09/13/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$18.41
$38.17
P/E Ratio
54.96
Price Target
$34.00
Add to Watchlist

Verint Systems calls itself "The CX Automation Company." Its services not only attempt to help call centers and customer service departments be more efficient and need less staff. It enables human customer service reps to be more effective with AI-powered coaching during the call. This computer and technology sector leader’s clients include Microsoft Co. NASDAQ: MSFT, Humana Inc. NYSE: HUM, and Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOGL.

How Verint AI Bots Automate the Customer Service Experience Sequence

Verint's platform provides any number of AI bots to automate the customer service journey. Here are some of their most commonly used AI Bots:

Verint Containment AI Bot

This bot focuses on solving the issue that a customer inquires about, thereby containing the call completely without having to transfer it to a human customer service agent.

Verint Risk Scoring and Transfer Bot

The Transfer bot greets and engages with the customer caller and routes the call to the right human agent. Simultaneously, the Da Vinci AI Risk Scoring Bot will authenticate the caller's identity and assess a Call Risk Score between green and dark red with a numerical value that quantifies the potential for fraud. The Transfer bot uses generative AI to summarize the call sequence and nature of the call to prep the human agent. The combination of the two bots can shed 30 seconds off the total time for a customer call, and the customer wouldn’t have to repeat their name, date of birth, password, and purpose of the call.


Verint Knowledge Suggestion Bot

This bot has already been listening to the call with a human agent and is already providing information on how to address the customer's concerns, even providing links and examples.

Verint Coaching Bot

This bot takes the data and offers more suggested actions for the agent to help the customer and offer potential upsell opportunities.

Verint Wrap-Up Bot

After the call ends, this bot uses generative AI to document and summarize the complete customer experience and outcome in seconds rather than the minute it may take a human agent to type up. Overall, the customer sequence saved around two minutes per call, which adds up when scaled to thousands of calls. Verint took the data to promote its measurable client AI outcomes.

Delivering Measurable AI Client Outcomes

Verint Systems’ marketing is focused on accentuating how its AI solutions deliver measurable outcomes for its clients. It publicizes many client examples where their AI Bots and solutions generated improved measurable outcomes.

  • A banking client saved 10 million interactions through its AI-driven self-service with Verint IVA.
  • A healthcare client achieved 90% transcription accuracy with its Exact Transcription Bot, leading to a $3 million sales boost.
  • A bank client saved $9 million by reducing call time by 20 seconds and boosting agent capacity by 7% with its Knowledge Automation Bots.
  • A financial services client saved $5 million by reducing firm call durations by 20 seconds by providing agent real-time coaching with the Verint Coaching Bots.

Verint Execution Was a Miss

Verint reported fiscal Q2 2025 EPS of 49 cents, which missed consensus analyst estimates by four cents. Revenues were unchanged at $210.17 million versus $212.81 million consensus estimates.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Price Chart for Saturday, September, 14, 2024

On the bright side, the company reported strong AI bookings growth of 40% YoY and bundled software as a service (SaaS) revenue growth accelerated by 15% YoY in the quarter. Its customers have reported strong AI outcomes. Nonetheless, investors weren't impressed when the stock dropped 11% the morning following the earnings report.

AI Momentum Continues to Accelerate

Verint Systems Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$34.00
28.89% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 6 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$40.00
Average Forecast$34.00
Low Forecast$28.00
Verint Systems Stock Forecast Details

Verint Systems issued full-year 2025 EPS of $2.90 versus $2.91 consensus estimates. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $914.34 million to $951.66 million versus $936.31 million. The company expects its AI momentum to continue and drive strong AI bookings and bundled SaaS growth through the second half of the year. Verint initiated a $200 million stock buyback from on from Aug. 29, 2024, to Aug. 29, 2026.

CEO Dan Bodner was still upbeat. “We believe the AI opportunity in the contact center is very large and still in its early stages and that our ability to demonstrate measurable AI business outcomes positions us well for strong AI bookings growth in the second half of the year and accelerating revenue growth over time.”

Verint Systems competes with AI bot and automation developers and CX software companies Nice Inc. NASDAQ: NICE, Twilio Inc. NYSE: TWLO, and Five9 Inc. NASDAQ: FIVN.

VRNT Stock Forms a Descending Triangle Pattern Breakdown

A descending triangle is a bearish pattern formed by a descending (falling) upper trendline resistance meeting the flat-bottom horizontal lower trendline support at the apex point.   

Chart illustrating how VRNT Stock Forms a Descending Triangle Pattern Breakdown

VRNT started forming the descending upper trendline at the $37.31 swing high, connecting lower highs towards its flat-bottom lower trendline support at $30.34. The daily anchored VWAP support hovered just beneath $29.90, holding into the earnings report. The fiscal Q2 2025 results triggered a gap down from the $29.26 to $27.47 gap fill level. The stock plunged to a low of $25.17 before attempting to stabilize above $25.96. The daily relative strength index (RSI) has fallen to the oversold 22-band. Fibonacci (Fib) pullback support levels are at $25.96, $22.64, $20.66, and $18.41.

Verint Systems stock’s average consensus price target is $34.17, and its highest analyst price target sits at $40.00.

Actionable Options Strategies

While VRNT stock was punished on its earnings, the valuation has gotten more compelling as it trades at just 13.17x forward earnings. This is low compared to peers like NICE at 18.72x, TWLO at 107.59x and FIVN has no profits. VRNT has a 5.51% short interest.

Seasoned options traders might consider using cash-secured puts at the Fib support pullback levels to buy on a pullback. Upside targets include the anchored VWAP and the analyst price targets. Writing covered calls after being assigned shares would implement a wheel strategy to collect income while waiting for upside targets to be reached.

Should you invest $1,000 in Verint Systems right now?

Before you consider Verint Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verint Systems wasn't on the list.

While Verint Systems currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market Cover
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Verint Systems (VRNT)
4.5677 of 5 stars
4.57 / 5 stars		$26.38+5.2%N/A54.96Moderate Buy$34.00
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.8982 of 5 stars
4.90 / 5 stars		$430.59+0.8%0.70%37.28Moderate Buy$494.72
Humana (HUM)
4.947 of 5 stars
4.95 / 5 stars		$321.56-0.9%1.10%20.02Hold$398.70
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.3999 of 5 stars
4.40 / 5 stars		$157.46+1.8%0.51%24.15Moderate Buy$201.76
NICE (NICE)
4.2063 of 5 stars
4.21 / 5 stars		$164.93+0.8%N/A29.77Buy$269.64
Twilio (TWLO)
4.188 of 5 stars
4.19 / 5 stars		$59.46+0.5%N/A-14.83Hold$70.52
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
My grim warning about AI stocks
Today, I’m warning of another looming catastrophe. Only this time, it’s not in pot stocks, cryptos, or U.S....
Porter & Company | Sponsored
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ...
MarketBeat
Turn Smartphones Into “Earnphones”?
High-Growth Smartphone Startup 45 Million Users. $60M+ in Revenue. 32,481% Growth Rate. $1T+ market opportu...
Mode Mobile | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Can Help You Cash In on the GLP-1 Revolution
You know that an idea has become mainstream when you hear people discuss it in casual conversation. That's som...
MarketBeat
China Stockpiling Gold “Like No Tomorrow”
For 18 consecutive months, China’s central bank has increased its gold reserve. The country, with a populat...
True Gold Republic | Sponsored
7 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy on Growing Demand
The question isn't if nuclear energy is making a comeback, but why? There are several answers, starting with t...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Palantir’s Big Move: What Does Joining the S&P 500 Mean for Investors?
RH Stock: A Hidden Opportunity for Short Sellers?
The Quiet Rise of Biotech Stocks

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines