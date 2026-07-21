NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Price Down 4.9% - What's Next?

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.81 and last traded at $96.3550. 143,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 739,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.34.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NiCE from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiCE currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NiCE Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $768.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $760.94 million. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiCE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiCE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiCE during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiCE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NiCE in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NiCE in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of NiCE during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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