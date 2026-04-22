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Nichols' (NICL) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Nichols logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Nichols with a GBX 1,150 price target (implying ~18.6% upside), while Berenberg also reissued a Buy with a GBX 1,720 target; the consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average target of GBX 1,390.
  • The stock traded up ~0.8% at GBX 970, with a market cap of £354.67m, a PE of 16.63, and a 12‑month range of GBX 880–1,480.
  • Nichols reported last-quarter EPS of GBX 67.53, a net margin of 12.25% and ROE of 23.59%, with analysts forecasting roughly GBX 62.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Nichols (LON:NICL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,720 price target on shares of Nichols in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,390.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICL

Nichols Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LON NICL traded up GBX 8 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 970. The stock had a trading volume of 41,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,947. The company has a market capitalization of £354.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 954.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 993.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Nichols has a 12 month low of GBX 880 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,480.

Nichols (LON:NICL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 67.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Nichols had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nichols will post 62.4371859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nichols Company Profile

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