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Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Nicolet Bankshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Nicolet Bankshares declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on September 1. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $1.44 and a yield of about 0.9%.
  • The bank’s dividend appears well covered, with a 15.9% payout ratio and an expected future payout ratio of 10.8% based on analyst profit estimates.
  • In its latest quarterly report, Nicolet Bankshares beat expectations with EPS of $2.99 versus $2.85 expected and revenue of $177.75 million, while the stock was up 0.5% on the day.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nicolet Bankshares.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Nicolet Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $13.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.5%

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $167.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $173.48.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.93 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 104,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,466,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company's branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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Dividend History for Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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