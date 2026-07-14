Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to announce earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $171.9270 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $134.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.74 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts: Sign Up

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $164.90 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $170.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company's fifty day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $146.41.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 150.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 15.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company's stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company's branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nicolet Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nicolet Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While Nicolet Bankshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here