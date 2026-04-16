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Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Nidec logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Nidec shares gapped up premarket — the stock closed at $3.4750, opened at $4.30 and was last quoted at $3.52 on a volume of 1,806 shares (around +2.3%).
  • Fundamentals: market cap $33.49 billion, P/E 13.50, low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.26) and healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.06, current ratio 1.61).
  • Nidec is a global electric-motor manufacturer best known for precision small motors used in hard-disk drives and also supplies motors, drives and mechatronic systems across consumer, industrial and automotive markets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nidec.

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.4750, but opened at $4.30. Nidec shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 1,806 shares changing hands.

Nidec Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Nidec

(Get Free Report)

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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