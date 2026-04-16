Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.4750, but opened at $4.30. Nidec shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 1,806 shares changing hands.

Get Nidec alerts: Sign Up

Nidec Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nidec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nidec wasn't on the list.

While Nidec currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here