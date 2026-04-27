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Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Up 6.9% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Nidec logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Nidec shares jumped 6.9% to $4.05 on Monday, but the move occurred on very light volume (about 2,222 shares vs. a 42,607 average), which may indicate limited trading conviction.
  • Citigroup downgraded Nidec from "strong‑buy" to "hold" on April 13, and the stock's consensus analyst rating is currently "Hold".
  • Fundamentals show a market cap of $33.87 billion and a PE of 13.65, with conservative leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.26) and a current ratio of 1.61, suggesting modest debt and reasonable liquidity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nidec.

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 2,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 42,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nidec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nidec

Nidec Trading Down 6.3%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nidec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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