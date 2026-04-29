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Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Nihon Kohden logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week low: Shares of Nihon Kohden fell to a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Wednesday with a volume of 11,398 shares, down from a prior close of $9.1024.
  • Analyst sentiment: UBS upgraded the stock to a "strong-buy" and Zacks moved it to "hold," leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Buy (one Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • Key fundamentals: the company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E of 17.77; it reported $0.16 EPS on $362.86 million revenue last quarter (net margin 5.32%, ROE 7.25%) and consensus FY EPS of 0.48, while the stock trades below its 50- and 200-day SMAs ($9.84 and $10.75).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 11398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.1024.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHNKY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nihon Kohden to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nihon Kohden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $362.86 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Nihon Kohden Corporation will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan's earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company's core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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