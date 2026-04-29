Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Nihon Kohden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHNKY

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

Shares of Nihon Kohden stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Nihon Kohden has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $14.21.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $362.86 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nihon Kohden will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan's earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company's core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

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