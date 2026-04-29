Free Trial
→ A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Nihon Kohden logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Nihon Kohden to a "hold" and UBS raised its rating to "strong-buy," leaving the MarketBeat consensus as an average "Buy" with one Strong Buy and one Hold.
  • Stock and recent results: Shares opened at $9.10 (market cap $1.56B, P/E 17.85, 50‑/200‑day MAs $9.84/$10.75, 52‑week range $8.96–$14.21); last quarter EPS was $0.16 on $362.86M revenue, with a net margin of 5.32% and analysts forecasting FY EPS of 0.48.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nihon Kohden.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Nihon Kohden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHNKY

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

Shares of Nihon Kohden stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Nihon Kohden has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $14.21.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $362.86 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nihon Kohden will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nihon Kohden

(Get Free Report)

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan's earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company's core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nihon Kohden Right Now?

Before you consider Nihon Kohden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nihon Kohden wasn't on the list.

While Nihon Kohden currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
From Priority Gold (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines