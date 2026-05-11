Nik Jhangiani Buys 10 Shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE - Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani purchased 10 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,542 per share, for a total transaction of £154.20.

Nik Jhangiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Nik Jhangiani purchased 10 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,519 per share, with a total value of £151.90.

On Monday, March 9th, Nik Jhangiani sold 19,871 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500, for a total transaction of £298,065.

On Monday, March 9th, Nik Jhangiani sold 27,786 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500, for a total transaction of £416,790.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Nik Jhangiani purchased 9 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,784 per share, with a total value of £160.56.

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Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DGE traded down GBX 44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,500. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,069,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,831,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,350 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,215. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,470.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,629.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,650 price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,000.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DGE

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry. With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we're a truly global company. With such diversity, we're able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future. To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

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