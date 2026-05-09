Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion.

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Nikon Stock Performance

Shares of Nikon stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Nikon has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

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