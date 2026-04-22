Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Down 5.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Nikon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nikon

Nikon Trading Down 3.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.99). Nikon had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

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