Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 2.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
NIO logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NIO shares fell 2.1% on Friday, trading as low as $4.81 before closing near $4.89, on lower-than-average volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with Goldman Sachs upgrading NIO to buy, while Weiss Ratings kept a sell rating; the stock currently carries an average Hold rating and a $6.70 target price.
  • Recent financial results remain weak, with NIO reporting negative profitability metrics and analysts expecting the company to post a loss of $0.13 per share for the current year.
  • Five stocks we like better than NIO.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.8850. Approximately 22,335,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 39,525,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.80 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 318.96% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 183.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in NIO by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 120.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NIO Right Now?

Before you consider NIO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIO wasn't on the list.

While NIO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
VWAV: Is This the Next Defense Breakout?
VWAV: Is This the Next Defense Breakout?
From Equiscreen (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines