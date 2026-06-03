NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 4.2% - Here's Why

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.7550. Approximately 28,936,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 43,113,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

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Key NIO News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $6.80 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura raised NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 318.96% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NIO Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 17.4% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 287,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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