Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Shares Up 7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
NioCorp Developments logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NioCorp shares jumped about 7% during mid-day trading to roughly $6.06 (intraday high $6.11) on volume of 3,502,500 shares, which was about 33% below the stock's average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Zacks upgraded to a Strong Buy while Weiss reiterated a sell and HC Wainwright remains a buy with a lowered $10 target, leaving a MarketBeat consensus of a "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.90.
  • Fundamentals: NioCorp has a market cap of about $845 million and a negative P/E, recently reported an EPS beat for the quarter (‑$0.05 vs. consensus ‑$0.88), and is developing the Elk Creek critical-minerals project targeting niobium, scandium and titanium products.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.0570. 3,502,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,190,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NioCorp Developments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital set a $8.70 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NioCorp Developments from $11.25 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $844.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.83. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the third quarter worth about $9,690,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the third quarter worth about $9,770,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the third quarter worth about $700,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company's stock.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd is a North American critical minerals development company focused on advancing its flagship Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in southeastern Nebraska. The company’s primary business activity centers on the exploration, evaluation and development of a polymetallic deposit that hosts significant quantities of niobium, scandium and titanium. Through metallurgical testing and prefeasibility studies, NioCorp aims to produce high-purity ferroniobium, high-purity titanium dioxide slag and scandium oxide for industrial, aerospace and clean-energy applications.

At the heart of NioCorp’s operations is the Elk Creek project, where the company holds surface rights and mineral leases across approximately 7,100 acres of land.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NioCorp Developments Right Now?

Before you consider NioCorp Developments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NioCorp Developments wasn't on the list.

While NioCorp Developments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

10 Stocks With Explosive Growth Potential By 2030
10 Stocks With Explosive Growth Potential By 2030
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines