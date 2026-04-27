Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.08. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 2,076 shares trading hands.

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Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.44%.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world's oldest and largest shipping companies, tracing its roots back to 1885 when it was established in Tokyo, Japan. Over more than a century of operations, the company has grown from a modest coastal carrier into a global maritime and logistics provider. NYK is a core member of the Mitsubishi keiretsu and plays a prominent role in international trade by connecting major ports across Asia, Europe, the Americas and beyond.

The company's principal business activities encompass sea, land and air logistics.

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