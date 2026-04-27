Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down ~4.4%, opening at $7.08 vs the prior close of $7.31 and last trading at $7.08 on light volume (2,076 shares).
  • Valuation and size: market capitalization is about $14.38 billion with a low P/E of 9.77 and 50-/200-day moving averages of $7.31/$6.78.
  • Recent fundamentals: most recent quarter showed EPS of $0.13 on $4.09 billion revenue, net margin 9.44% and ROE 7.26%, while liquidity ratios are below 1 (quick 0.88, current 0.95).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.08. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 2,076 shares trading hands.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.44%.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world's oldest and largest shipping companies, tracing its roots back to 1885 when it was established in Tokyo, Japan. Over more than a century of operations, the company has grown from a modest coastal carrier into a global maritime and logistics provider. NYK is a core member of the Mitsubishi keiretsu and plays a prominent role in international trade by connecting major ports across Asia, Europe, the Americas and beyond.

The company's principal business activities encompass sea, land and air logistics.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Right Now?

Before you consider Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha wasn't on the list.

While Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines