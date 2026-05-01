NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and traded as low as $10.85. NIQ Global Intelligence shares last traded at $10.9340, with a volume of 991,921 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NIQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.54.

View Our Latest Report on NIQ

NIQ Global Intelligence Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company's 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIQ Global Intelligence

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NIQ Global Intelligence by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,734 shares of the company's stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIQ Global Intelligence during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIQ Global Intelligence by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,884 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NIQ Global Intelligence by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 401,952 shares of the company's stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in NIQ Global Intelligence during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

NIQ Global Intelligence Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage.

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