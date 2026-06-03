Nir Debbi Sells 9,233 Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 9,233 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $311,152.10. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,559,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,654,004.20. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nir Debbi sold 449 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $14,965.17.

On Thursday, May 21st, Nir Debbi sold 1,863 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $56,355.75.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nir Debbi sold 2,303 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $69,113.03.

On Monday, May 4th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,686.62.

On Monday, April 20th, Nir Debbi sold 8 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $273.28.

On Friday, April 17th, Nir Debbi sold 7,191 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $249,311.97.

On Thursday, April 16th, Nir Debbi sold 211 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $7,192.99.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $137,727.96.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $130,229.16.

On Monday, March 16th, Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $287,537.32.

Get Global-e Online alerts: Sign Up

Global-e Online Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.92.

View Our Latest Report on GLBE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 52,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global-e Online, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global-e Online wasn't on the list.

While Global-e Online currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here