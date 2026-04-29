NiSource (NI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $2.5010 billion for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. NiSource has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.61.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. NiSource's payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiSource from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in NiSource by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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