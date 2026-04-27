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Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Nissan Chemical logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sizable pre-market gap down: Nissan Chemical ADR opened at $39.3460 after a prior close of $42.39, with roughly 1,036 shares trading as the stock gapped lower.
  • Analyst downgrade: Citigroup cut its rating from "buy" to "neutral" on Dec. 29, and the stock's consensus analyst rating is now "Hold."
  • Solid fundamentals: The company has a $5.3 billion market cap and a P/E of 17.18, and it reported quarterly EPS of $0.59 on $424.19 million revenue with a 17.07% net margin and 19.08% ROE.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nissan Chemical.

Shares of Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.39, but opened at $39.3460. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $39.3460, with a volume of 1,036 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nissan Chemical from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNCHY

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.19 million during the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

About Nissan Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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