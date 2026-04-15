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Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Nissan Chemical logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Nissan Chemical gapped down, opening at $38.3605 after a $41.46 close (about a 7.5% decline) on light volume (407 shares traded).
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock from "buy" to "neutral" on Dec. 29, leaving the consensus analyst rating at "Hold."
  • The company reported $0.59 EPS on $424.19M in revenue last quarter with solid profitability (net margin 17.07%, ROE 19.08%); it trades below its 50‑day moving average ($40.94) but above its 200‑day ($37.00), with a market cap of $5.17B and a P/E of 16.75.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.46, but opened at $38.3605. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $38.3605, with a volume of 407 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Trading Down 7.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of -0.13.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $424.19 million for the quarter.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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