Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.7575, but opened at $42.39. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 377 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Nissan Chemical from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on NNCHY

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 17.07%.The firm had revenue of $424.19 million during the quarter.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

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