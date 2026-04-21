Free Trial
â†’ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Nissan Chemical logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) shares gapped up premarket, opening at $42.39 versus the prior close of $38.76 on light volume (377 shares).
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock from "buy" to "neutral" on Dec. 29, and MarketBeat shows an average consensus rating of Hold.
  • The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter with strong profitability (ROE 19.08%, net margin 17.07%), solid liquidity (current ratio 2.72) and very low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.04), and it trades at a P/E of about 18.5.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nissan Chemical.

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.7575, but opened at $42.39. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 377 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Nissan Chemical from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on NNCHY

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 17.07%.The firm had revenue of $424.19 million during the quarter.

About Nissan Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nissan Chemical Right Now?

Before you consider Nissan Chemical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nissan Chemical wasn't on the list.

While Nissan Chemical currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines