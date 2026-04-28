Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.3460, but opened at $43.2820. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $43.2820, with a volume of 604 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Nissan Chemical from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nissan Chemical has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Trading Up 10.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of -0.13.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $424.19 million during the quarter.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

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