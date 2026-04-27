Free Trial
→ A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Nitto Denko logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EPS $0.26 for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus of $0.29 by $0.03.
  • The company reported a net margin of 13.14% and return on equity of 12.71%; shares opened at $20.21, trade below the 200‑day moving average of $22.97 with a 12‑month range of $16.43–$26.48, and a market cap of $13.72 billion (PE 15.31).
  • Nitto Denko is a Japan‑based manufacturer of advanced materials—such as pressure‑sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and thermal interface materials—serving electronics, automotive, and healthcare industries.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nitto Denko.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

Shares of NDEKY opened at $20.21 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.94.

About Nitto Denko

(Get Free Report)

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over‐the‐counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan‐based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company's core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company's product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nitto Denko Right Now?

Before you consider Nitto Denko, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nitto Denko wasn't on the list.

While Nitto Denko currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines