Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

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Nitto Denko Price Performance

Shares of NDEKY opened at $20.21 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.94.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over‐the‐counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan‐based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company's core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company's product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

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