Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Trading Up 7.3% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Nitto Denko logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 7.3% intraday to $21.69 on Monday, but volume was thin at about 18,431 shares (an 81% decline from the average of 99,587).
  • Nitto Denko missed quarterly EPS estimates, reporting $0.26 versus consensus $0.29, and set FY 2026 guidance at 1.33 EPS, roughly in line with sell-side forecasts of 1.3 EPS.
  • The company carries a market cap of $14.33 billion and a P/E of 15.99, with the 50-day moving average ($20.95) below the 200-day moving average ($22.97), suggesting weaker short-term momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY - Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.6925. Approximately 18,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 99,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 13.14%.Nitto Denko has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nitto Denko Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

(Get Free Report)

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over‐the‐counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan‐based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company's core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company's product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nitto Denko Right Now?

Before you consider Nitto Denko, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nitto Denko wasn't on the list.

While Nitto Denko currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines