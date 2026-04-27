Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Trading Up 7.3% - Should You Buy?

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY - Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.6925. Approximately 18,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 99,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

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Nitto Denko Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 13.14%.Nitto Denko has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nitto Denko Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over‐the‐counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan‐based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company's core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company's product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

Further Reading

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