Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0628 per share and revenue of $133.0160 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $96.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.24 million. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%.

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Niu Technologies Price Performance

NIU opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of -0.07. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Fion Wenjuan Zhou sold 22,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $76,953.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 142,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,755.08. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,649,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,089 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 1,611.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 197,940 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NIU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Niu Technologies from $3.70 to $3.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Niu Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIU

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies Co, Ltd., established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, is a leading designer and manufacturer of smart electric scooters and micro-mobility solutions. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity into its vehicles, enabling real-time monitoring of battery status, vehicle diagnostics, and location tracking through its proprietary mobile application. By leveraging lightweight materials and modular battery systems, Niu aims to deliver efficient urban transportation alternatives that reduce reliance on conventional gasoline-powered motorcycles and cars.

Niu's product portfolio encompasses a range of electric scooters, motorcycles, and e-bikes marketed under its NQi, MQi, and UQi series.

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